Golestan Palace’s Takht-e Marmar undergoes emergency restoration

TEHRAN – Cultural heritage restorers have completed emergency conservation and documentation work on parts of the Takht-e Marmar (Marble Throne), which was once a royal portico at the Golestan Palace after it was damaged by shockwaves from recent airstrikes, officials said.

The damage followed explosions near Tehran’s Arg Square on March 1, during U.S.-Israeli strikes that affected sections of the UNESCO-listed complex, one of Iran’s most significant historic sites.

On Wednesday, Afarin Emami, director of the Golestan Palace World Heritage complex, said specialists had finalized “emergency protection and documentation” of scattered decorative elements from the Ivan (portico) of Takht-e Marmar, ISNA reported.

“Following the damage caused by blast waves and resulting vibrations, expert teams carried out specialized rescue and documentation operations on fragmented architectural and decorative components,” Emami added.

She said the impact had affected delicate features including mirror work, wooden frames, intricate lattice structures, marquetry, and traditional sash windows, all characteristic of Qajar-era craftsmanship.

Despite ongoing hostilities at the time, restoration experts and museum staff remained on site to secure and catalogue damaged elements, she added.

The portico of Takht-e Marmar, commissioned under Fath Ali Shah Qajar in the early 19th century, is among the palace’s most iconic spaces. It features elaborate ornamentation combining painting, calligraphy, stucco, carving, enamel, mirror mosaics and tile work.

At its center stands the Marble Throne itself, composed of 65 pieces of yellow marble from Yazd, intricately carved and originally designed by court artist Mirza Baba Naqqash Bashi. The structure was overseen by master stonemason Mohammad Ebrahim and a team of craftsmen.

The terrace historically served as the coronation site for Qajar rulers and later hosted the 1925 coronation of Reza Pahlavi.

Emami said conservation efforts began with detailed documentation of the damage, followed by the collection and classification of fragments. Further documentation will continue before, during and after full restoration, in line with international conservation standards.

She emphasized that original materials would be reused wherever possible to preserve the site’s authenticity, and that the use of new materials would be minimized.

Authorities also plan to establish a permanent exhibition displaying fragments that cannot be reintegrated, both to preserve historical evidence and to illustrate the impact of the attack.

Dating back to the 17th century and expanded significantly during the 19th-century Qajar dynasty, Golestan Palace comprises a complex of ornate buildings set around gardens and courtyards. It served as the ceremonial residence of Iran’s royal court and remains renowned for its fusion of Persian architectural traditions with European influences.

Experts say such historic structures are particularly vulnerable to shockwaves, with intricate decorative elements at high risk from nearby explosions. Relevant officials noted that further details on the next phases of restoration would be announced following the completion of technical assessments.

AM