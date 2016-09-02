“Starless Dreams” to compete in BFI London Film Festival 

TEHRAN -- Iranian director Mehrdad Oskui’s “Starless Dreams” will be competing in the (British Film Institute) BFI London Film Festival, which will be held from October 5 to 16.

The film will be competing in the documentary competition section of the festival, the organizers have announced on the website.

“Starless Dreams” shows young women in an Iranian juvenile detention center reflecting on the crimes they have committed and the harsh circumstances that have shaped their lives.

This year’s festival will screen 193 fiction and 52 documentary features, including 18 world premieres and eight international premieres.

RM/YAW