Iran rejects foreign interference in its sovereignty

TEHRAN- Iran has rejected 'attempts by foreign powers to interfere in its sovereignty and regional affairs,' while warning US President Donald Trump against 'an unfounded claim over the Strait of Hormuz.'

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in separate posts on X, linking Iran's historical experience of foreign intervention to its current stance against external pressure.

Marking the anniversary of the US- and UK-backed coup that toppled Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq on August 19, 1953, Gharibabadi said the episode represented direct foreign interference in the Iranian people's right to determine their own political future.

He described such intervention as a form of colonialism and a violation of national sovereignty, arguing that the events of 1953 remained an important part of Iran's historical memory.

“Generations may pass, but one truth remains unchanged,” Gharibabadi said, warning that countries that surrender control over their destiny to foreign powers ultimately pay a heavy price.

He added that Iran today determines its own future and would not retreat in the face of pressure, threats or coercion.

