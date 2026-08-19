TEHRAN — Iran has firmly denied allegations from the United Arab Emirates regarding an alleged missile launch, cautioning neighboring states against falling victim to third-party provocations designed to destabilize the region.

Responding to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Defense—which reported detecting two Iranian-launched ballistic missiles—Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the claim as completely baseless. Baghaei stated that such accusations erode regional trust and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at easing local tensions.

He urged regional governments to remain vigilant against potential "false-flag operations," stressing that ongoing actions by the United States and Israel are structured to frame Iran and disrupt Persian Gulf diplomatic channels.

The dispute with Abu Dhabi comes amid wider security volatility in neighboring Iraq, following a drone strike that targeted the Erbil office of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the Erbil attack, urging Kurdish leaders not to succumb to deceptive plots intended to divide neighboring territories. Araghchi highlighted Iran's historical security cooperation with Kurdish allies—citing joint efforts during the reign of Saddam Hussein and the fight against ISIS—reiterating Tehran's commitment to maintaining cross-border stability.

