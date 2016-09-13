Iranian human rights delegation visits Italy 

TEHRAN – Mohammad Javad Larijani, the head of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, arrived at Italy on Tuesday for the third round of talks on judicial and human rights issues, according to ILNA.

Heading a delegation of jurists, diplomats, and human right experts, Larijani is scheduled to sit down with Italian officials on a wide range of issues, namely the rights of convicts, women, and children.

Tehran has announced readiness to hold bilateral talks with European countries on human rights.

