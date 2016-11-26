Turkey prepared to assist Iran in tourism industry: envoy

TEHRAN – Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran has said his country is fully prepared to share its expertise in tourism industry with Iran, ISNA reported on Friday.

“Turkey can also cooperate with Iran in order to share its experience in implementing tourism infrastructure projects, including building hotels,” Riza Hakan Tekin said in a meeting with officials from Yazd Province.

He underlined that Iran’s tourism infrastructure needs more attention.

The ambassador referred to Yazd, Shiraz, and Isfahan as being among the top destinations for Turkish tourists. Yazd is one of the oldest cities in the world and that Turkish people and officials are well familiar with this ancient Iranian city, he added.

Tourists from all over the world visit cities of Kerman, Yazd, Isfahan, and Shiraz where rich collections of historical sites and natural beauties of the country stand within or nearby.

According to Iranian officials, foreign tourist arrivals in the country have been more than doubled in comparison to global average since the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), went into effect in January 2016.

In August, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization announced that about 1750 tourism infrastructure projects are being implemented in Iran.

The organization said that Turkish investors will build ten hotels in Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz and Mashhad, under the terms of an agreement with Iran signed during a Turkish delegation's visit to Tehran in mid-May.

MH/PA

