Tehran Municipality establishes orchestra

TEHRAN – The Tehran Municipality announced on Monday the establishment of an ensemble named the City Orchestra during a ceremony at Tehran’s Garden Art Museum.

The ceremony was attended by director of the Art and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality Mahmud Salahi, director of the Music office Farzad Talebi and a number of musicians, Persian media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, City Orchestra conductor Esmail Tehrani expressed thanks to Salahi for his support and said that he believes the establishment of the orchestra will help begin a new era in music.

“These musicians collaborating with the orchestra are all talented individuals who have joined us with love and we are hopeful of continuing with the full support of the municipality,” he said.

Musician and composer Kambiz Roshanravan also in his brief words talked about the role of music in the history of art and its positive impact on social activities of citizens, and said, “In all countries, municipalities are among the major organizations, which are also active in the field of art and culture, especially music.”

Salahi also remarked that he is happy that the youth will learn more working with veterans due to the establishment of the orchestra.

