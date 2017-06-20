Fenerbahce show interest in signing Persepolis keeper Beiranvand

Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul have shown interest in signing Persepolis international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Fenerbahce's Brazilian goalkeeper Fabiano has left the team and they are searching to find a replacement for him.

Beiranvand, 24, started his goalkeeping career in 2009 in Naft Tehran football team.

He joined Persepolis in 2016 and helped the Iranian giant win Iran Professional League and qualify for the AFC Champions League quarter-final.

Beiranvand has played a key role in Iran national football team, since Team Melli have yet to concede a goal in the previous eight matches.

Fenerbahce Spor Kulübü, also known as Fenerbahçe and Fener, is a professional football team based in Istanbul, Turkey. They are part of Fenerbahçe Sports Club. Founded in 1907 by a group of local men, they are one of the most successful and best supported football teams in Turkey and currently compete in Süper Lig, Turkish Cup and UEFA Champions League.