Over 1000 exhibitors to participate in Iran Plast 2017

TEHRAN - The 11th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment of Iran (Iran Plast 2017) is scheduled to be held on September 24-27 at Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds.

According to Shana, over 1000 domestic companies and foreign exhibitors from 24 different countries are reported to be participating in this year’s event.

During the four-day exhibition, Iranian exhibitors along with renowned companies and firms from countries like Germany, China, India, Cyprus, Taiwan, France, Italy, South Korea, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Serbia, Luxembourg, Belgium, Thailand, Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey and etc. will be showcasing their latest products and achievements in plastics and rubber industry.

EF/MA