Fallen firefighters commemorated on Plasco anniversary

TEHRAN — People commemorated the brave firefighters who lost their lives trying to save people from the Plasco building, a shopping center which caught on fire and collapsed on January 19, 2017.

The towering 17-stroey shopping center in downtown Tehran turned into piles of rubble within seconds after fighting the blaze for more than three hours leaving dozens injured, missing, and dead.

Some of the firefighters got trapped on the rubble of the 55 years old building. The remains of 15 firefighters were recovered after nine days of relief and rescue operations.

