U.S. not committed to international deals: advisor

TEHRAN – By exiting the 2015 nuclear deal the United States has proven that it does not abide by international agreements, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Friday.

In a meeting with Swiss Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl, Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic expects Europe to respond to Washington’s lack of commitment and that Tehran is carefully observing European countries’ decisions and actions.

On regional issues, he said Tehran has always supported diplomatic channels to resolve the issues and opposes foreign intervention in regional countries, including Syria and Yemen.

MH/PA