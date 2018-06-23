Trump is a ‘coward’ who ignites Iranophobia, Shahroudi says

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi has said the U.S. President Donald Trump is a “coward” who pursues his financial and economic greed in the region by igniting Iranophobia.

The U.S. president’s “unreasonable behaviors” with regard to international agreements have further undermined the credibility of the United States and led to the world’s distrust of America, he said on Saturday, ISNA reported.

He made the remarks in reference to Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal that Iran struck with world powers back in 2015.

The Iranian nation, Hashemi Shahroudi said, are unique in “insight” and “vigilance”, and with their resistance spirit and insistence on their values, “they will defeat Trump like his predecessors.”

The senior cleric also said unity, compliance with guidelines set by the Leader and working hard are among the duties of the country’s authorities.

“The [only] way to deal with the enemies’ shenanigans is through harmony, synergy, accurate observation of the situation, vigilance against conspiracies, and more emphasis on serving the people, especially by resolving their economic problems and difficulties,” he stated.

Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi also thanked the Iranian nation for their widespread presence in al-Quds Day demonstrations, saying such presence manifests the nation’s faith in the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

MH/PA

