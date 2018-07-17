U.S. says oil buyers may get Iran sanctions waivers

TEHRAN – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin said Washington will consider waivers for countries that need more time to wind down their oil imports from Iran as the U.S. reimposes sanctions.

“We want people to reduce oil purchases to zero, but in certain cases if people can’t do that overnight, we’ll consider exceptions,” Mnuchin said on Friday, CNBC reported.

The Trump administration is pushing countries to cut all imports of Iranian oil from November when the U.S. reimposes sanctions against Tehran, after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between Iran and six major powers.

MH/PA