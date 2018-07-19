Tehran names new ambassadors in Helsinki, Dublin, Kiev

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday approved Iran’s new ambassadors to Finland, Ireland and Ukraine who had been proposed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, IRNA reported.

Parvin Farshchi was named as Iran’s new ambassador in Helsinki. She had served as deputy head of the Department of Environment (DoE). Farshchi is the second female Iranian ambassador since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Masoud Eslami will serve as Iran’s new ambassador to Ireland. He had served as dean of the Foreign Ministry International Relations University.

Manuchehr Moradi was appointed as Iran’s new ambassador in Kiev. He had served as Iran’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

MH/PA