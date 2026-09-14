China Hosts Global Public Security Conference

TEHRAN- China hosted the fifth Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang on September 9-10, bringing together more than 2,100 participants from 139 countries, regions and international organizations.

Iran was among the countries represented at the two-day event, which focused on international cooperation in public security amid growing global uncertainty.

The conference was held under the theme “Unite to Advance Public Security Governance, Bring Stability to a Turbulent World.” Participants included government officials, representatives of international organizations, businesses, think tanks, universities and research institutions, as well as diplomats based in China.

Discussions focused on a range of security-related issues and the challenges facing countries as cross-border threats become increasingly complex.

Eight parallel forums were held during the conference, covering areas including migration management, international drug control, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, public security technology, police education, tourism security and international security services.

The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum was established in 2015 on the initiative of China’s Ministry of Public Security. Based in Lianyungang, the forum aims to promote international cooperation in law enforcement and public security.

Iran Joins Cyber Fraud Alliance

Iran also joined an international initiative launched in China to strengthen cooperation against telecommunications and cyber fraud.

The inaugural Conference of the International Alliance Combating Telecom and Cyber Fraud was held on September 10, bringing together representatives of 46 founding countries and 34 observer countries, including Iran.

Four international organizations, including the United Nations and INTERPOL, also attended the event.

Representatives from China and several founding members, including Vietnam, Laos, Kenya, Cambodia, Pakistan and Russia, addressed the conference.

Participants adopted a joint statement describing telecom and cyber fraud as a growing international threat and calling for stronger coordination among countries to combat such crimes.

The initiative seeks to improve international cooperation in tackling cross-border cyber fraud while strengthening the protection of citizens’ rights and security.

Public Security Technology Showcased

A major technology exhibition was also held alongside the forum, highlighting China's growing focus on technology-based public security and international cooperation in the sector.

The third Public Security Tech Expo opened on September 8 and will run for five days under the theme “Technology Empowers, Cooperation for Win-Win.”

More than 100 companies involved in public security and police equipment are taking part in the exhibition.

The event includes separate sections for security equipment and technology, overseas security services, equipment export services and specialized vehicles.

Exhibitors are presenting police technologies and equipment as well as integrated solutions designed for international markets.

Six additional specialized zones focus on different areas of policing and demonstrate how technology can be applied to practical security operations.

The exhibition is being held as China seeks to expand international cooperation in public security, particularly through technology, equipment and law enforcement cooperation.