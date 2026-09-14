Tehran hosting international auto show

TEHRAN - The 7th Tehran International Auto Show is running at Shahr-e Aftab exhibition center during September 14-17.

According to IRNA, the CEO of Shahr-e Aftab Exhibition Company said on Sunday: This exhibition is one of the most visited exhibitions in the country and has opened in this exhibition complex.

Mohammad Mehdi Salari added: If this exhibition were held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, Tehran would face heavy traffic, and Shahr-e Aftab, with all its capacity and facilities, will be a good host for organizers of various exhibitions.

Also, the CEO of Ideh Tejarat Hermes Company, as the organizer of this exhibition, said: At this exhibition, we will host 35 automotive groups, and alongside introducing companies’ products and achievements, we seek to increase consumers’ awareness and demands.

Mehdi Asadi added: This exhibition has been planned for the first time with an area of more than 22,000 square meters and four test-drive spaces in the southern part of the exhibition, and visitors can test some of the cars present up close.

He stated: The presence of international car companies, especially from China, is impressive at this exhibition, and we predict that it will be well received.

According to Asadi, the social campaign “No to Accidents” will also continue this year in the form of a series of specialized podcasts.

EF/MA