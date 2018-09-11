Iran edge past Uzbekistan in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national football team defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday as part of preparation for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Substitute Mehdi Torabi scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium.

Iran have been drawn in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup along with Iraq, Yemen and Vietnam.

Hector Cuper’s Uzbekistan are in Group F with Japan, Oman and Turkmenistan.

Team Melli will also play a friendly match with Bolivia in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium ahead of the AFC Asian Cup.