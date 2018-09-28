“Whole to Part” to compete in Turkish festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Vahid Hosseini-Nami will be competing in the International KisaKes Short Film Festival in Istanbul, Turkey with his latest film “Whole to Part”.

The film is about the gigantic iron statue of a despot that is removed from the town square. The statue is smelted and the steel enters people’s life in a different form.

The film will be screened in the Experimental Shorts category that also features eleven films from Poland, Switzerland, the U.S., Germany and several other countries.

The festival will be held from October 12 to 17.

Photo: “Whole to Part” by Iranian filmmaker Vahid Hosseini-Nami.

MMS/YAW