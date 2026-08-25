Cultural event to spotlight Iran’s Dareshuri horse

TEHRAN – A cultural and artistic event dedicated to Iran’s Dareshuri horse is scheduled to be held in Semirom, Isfahan province, bringing together horse experts, breeders, riders, researchers and artists to promote the breed and highlight its cultural and heritage significance.

Negar Mohammadi Kashkoli, a member of the board of the Fars Equestrian Federation and a tourism professional, said the event aims to introduce the capabilities of the Dareshuri horse, help safeguard the cultural heritage associated with it, expand knowledge and experience in horse breeding and equestrianism, and create a forum for specialists and cultural, artistic and tourism practitioners, Miras Aria reported.

The Dareshuri is an Iranian riding horse of oriental type native to Fars province in southern Iran. It is closely associated with the Turkic Qashqai people, particularly the Dareshuri tribe, and is also sometimes known as the Shirazi horse.

Mohammadi Kashkoli said the Dareshuri horse could be regarded as the product of a long interaction between people, the environment, culture and selective breeding. The population has been bred for generations within the geographical and cultural setting of the Qashqai tribe and has retained characteristics shaped by the needs of nomadic life and riding.

She said the breed’s significance extends beyond its physical characteristics and riding abilities, encompassing important historical, cultural and social dimensions.

“Scientific documentation and more detailed study of its phenotypic, genetic and historical characteristics, as well as traditional breeding practices, can contribute to a better understanding and preservation of this heritage,” she said.

One of the event’s main objectives is to provide a platform for dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and experience among horse specialists, veterinarians, researchers, breeders, riders and professionals working in the cultural, artistic and tourism sectors.

Mohammadi Kashkoli said the event would examine the Dareshuri horse and efforts to document and safeguard it from different perspectives.

The program will also have an artistic dimension, with visual artists taking part in workshops focused on traditional handicrafts and cultural expression, including textile weaving, calligraphy, painting, music and singing, as well as Shahnameh recitation.

She said the artistic programs would seek to present the story and cultural identity of the Dareshuri horse to a wider audience through different art forms.

AM