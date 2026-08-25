Iran army ground forces commander: “borders are our red line”

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, commander of Iran’s army ground Forces, has warned Takfiri terrorist groups and other hostile elements operating beyond Iran’s borders that any attempt to create insecurity or carry out attacks near the country’s territory would trigger a “decisive and crushing” response.

Jahanshahi issued the warning during a visit to Iran’s northeastern border areas, where he assessed the combat readiness, defensive capabilities and deployment of army ground units stationed along the frontier.

“Any movement, hostile act or action against the borders of the Islamic Republic will be met with a firm and crushing response,” Jahanshahi said, stressing that Iran’s borders constitute a red line for the country’s Armed Forces.

Drone and artillery capabilities within reach

The commander said the ground forces had the capability to respond effectively against positions and bases belonging to groups that threaten Iran’s security.

“In the event of any aggression or violation, all positions and bases of those threatening the country’s security will be within range of the army ground forces’ drone and artillery capabilities,” he said, adding that the Armed Forces’ response to any threat would be “swift, precise and deterrent.”

Jahanshahi said the ground forces were operating at their highest level of combat readiness and had developed specific operational plans for confronting different types of threats. He also highlighted the deployment of new weapons and military equipment as part of efforts to strengthen the force’s defensive and operational capabilities.

He warned that any incursion or aggression against Iranian territory would result in a stronger response, saying the ground forces would not allow hostile elements to compromise the security of Iran or its border communities.

24 hour surveillance along the borders

Jahanshahi said the ground forces maintained continuous surveillance of developments along the country’s frontiers, supported by 'a comprehensive intelligence command.'

He said Iranian forces monitor and track hostile movements across the borders around the clock, allowing them to identify and neutralize ground-combat operational plans before they can be implemented and prevent hostile groups from achieving their objectives near Iranian territory.

The commander also pointed to the deployment of mobile assault and rapid-reaction units along the northeastern borders. He said the combination of these units, continuous intelligence monitoring and the broader readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces had created an effective deterrent against potential threats.

“Today, the entire capacity and capabilities of the ground forces units deployed along the borders are dedicated to ensuring security, safeguarding the borders and confronting any threat,” Jahanshahi said. “We will not allow any enemy to undermine the security of our people, including our border residents.”

Jahanshahi also referred to the ground forces’ performance during the latest round of what Iranian officials describe as unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran, from February 28 to April 7. He praised the force’s use of its drone capabilities, including precision strikes against US positions in the region, as part of Iran’s military response.

The remarks underscore Tehran’s continued emphasis on border security and rapid-response capabilities amid concerns over militant groups and other hostile elements operating in areas adjacent to Iran’s frontiers.

