Joint Iran-Oman statement on Strait of Hormuz: Proposal for temporary corridor and mine clearance

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi in Tehran on Tuesday.

During a working visit to Tehran, Al-Busaidi held constructive talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides discussed key bilateral and regional issues.

The discussions focused on the importance both countries attach to the resumption of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while upholding their sovereignty and sovereign rights. In view of the current situation in the strait – resulting from the recent war and its devastating consequences – the two ministers examined a phased framework that could provide a practical and workable basis for moving forward.

The proposed framework includes the establishment of a temporary joint maritime corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to carry out a joint project for mine clearance in the strait. Technical negotiations between the two sides will continue with the aim of reaching an agreement on a permanent maritime corridor, the future administration of the strait, as well as mechanisms for information exchange, traffic management, and the provision of maritime and security services.

In this context, both sides emphasized the importance of holding joint consultations with the regional countries bordering the waters of the Persian Gulf. They also stressed the need to observe applicable international law and to respect the sovereign rights of the littoral states.

The Omani diplomat’s visit to Tehran comes as Iran has repeatedly emphasized its cooperation with Muscat to ensure the security of maritime traffic.

Tehran believes that, given the two countries shared maritime boundary in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran and Oman should have priority in shaping policies concerning one of the world’s most important waterways and its largest energy transit route.