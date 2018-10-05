Envoy scoffs at U.S. ‘rash withdrawal’ from Treaty of Amity

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Britain on Thursday scoffed at Washington’s “rash withdrawal” from a 63-year-old friendship treaty with Iran following a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in favor of Tehran, saying the move proved the arrogant nature of the U.S.

“The arrogant nature of the U.S. could not tolerate that Iran, too, can use the Treaty of Amity to protect its rights and even gain the support of the International Court of Justice in condemning America’s cruel sanctions,” Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted.

He added, “That’s why it rashly announced its withdrawal from the treaty.”

MH/PA