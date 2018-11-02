U.S. won’t reach political goals through sanctions: cleric

TEHRAN – It is very unlikely that the United States will reach its economic goals by imposing sanctions against Iran, but most certainly it won’t reach its political goals by doing so, said Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammadali Movahedi Kermani.

Addressing worshippers, Movahedi Kermani said “this is the first time Europeans, in addition to releasing a statement against the policies of the U.S., create a mechanism to avoid sanctions and compensate for their consequences,” Mehr reported.

He also warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the era of bullying is nearing its end and “even your European allies are tired [of your bullying].”

MH/