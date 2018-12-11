Studies on launching Iran’s first tram started

TEHRAN – An appraisal study on the country’s first tram, to be established in the northern city of Rasht, has been started, an official with the municipalities and village administrations has announced.

“The research project has been started since past few months, which, according to preliminary information, will cost about 250 million euros,” ISNA quoted Hossein Rajab-Salahi as saying on Tuesday.

The lines operated by tramcars (tramways), which are under studies in Rasht county stretches to 16 kilometers, will highly reduce the traffic congestion, he added.

Under the law of support for the rail transport system, the government provides the cities with 50 percent of metro costs, he stated, adding, accordingly, it was suggested to the municipality of Rasht to pursue the provision of tramcars through legal and governmental funding, in order to be able to implement the project as soon as possible.

FB/MQ/MG

