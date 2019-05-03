Kuwaiti gallery hosts Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – Iranian artists Siamak Azmi, Vahid Chamani and Babak Rashvand are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Den Gallery in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Entitled “Vivid”, the exhibit also features works by over 25 artists from other countries, including the U.S., Syria, Turkey, Norway, Lebanon, Iraq and South Africa.

The exhibition will run until May 9.

Photo: A poster for “Vivid” exhibition at Den Gallery in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

