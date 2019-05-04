Biden and Trump's political debate begins

Joe Biden will have a great chance to reach the final round of presidential elections next year. Surveys in the United States show Biden has been able to surpass his rivals at public levels. He is the first Democrat now! However, the presidential elections in 2020 is based on the state and the electoral structure. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, but eventually Trump became president of the United States! Although the credibility of polls in the United States can not be verified now, it appears that US President Donald Trump and his entourage are preparing themselves for a tough competition with Joe Biden.

As CNN reported, Former Vice President Joe Biden's announcement of a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earned him an 11-point polling bounce, leaving him head and shoulders above the rest of the Democratic candidates.A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS after Biden's announcement on Thursday shows 39% of voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents saying he is their top choice for the nomination, up from 28% who said the same in March.That puts Biden more than 20 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont -- who holds 15% support in the poll -- and roughly 30 points ahead of the next strongest candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (8%).

Warren ranks about evenly with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (7%), former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (6%) and Sen. Kamala Harris of California (5%), who round out the list of those earning 5% or more in the poll. The remaining 17 candidates tested all held the support of 2% or less.

Biden's surge in support solidifies his status as the front-runner in a race that now has 20 candidates in the Democratic field. Biden's early campaign message has been centered around taking on President Donald Trump more directly rather than his Democratic counterparts -- and the President has noticed, spending time attacking Biden repeatedly on Twitter and Fox News in recent days. Biden also has highlighted his close personal ties to former President Barack Obama, releasing a campaign video on Tuesday that interspersed images of his vice presidency with Obama's remarks during his Medal of Freedom ceremony.

What is certain is that Biden and Trump will have no easy way to win the presidential election next year. Tramp is worried about losing votes in fatal states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden is worried about the inability to unite Democrat supporters in the upcoming presidential election. Many analysts believe that Biden and Biden's direct debates on Biden's and Trump's direct debates can be very crucial if Biden comes to the final stage of the upcoming presidential election race. In these debates, Trump tries to focus on economic issues, while Biden will focus on US foreign policy issues.

Trump and Biden from now on consider each other as their rival in the next presidential election. Biden has now condemned Trump's policies towards countries like China and criticized these policies and behaviors. Congressional Republicans are pushing back against White House hopeful Joe Biden after the former vice president dismissed the notion that the U.S. should be worried about China as a geopolitical competitor, writes the Washington Post.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” said Biden at a campaign stop in Iowa City on Wednesday. Saying Beijing has its hands full dealing with its own domestic and regional problems, Biden said, “guess what? They’re not competition for us.” Republicans including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama, who is running for Senate, rebuked Biden. “Joe is plain wrong. China is absolutely a threat,” said Byrne in a tweet. A Biden spokesman said the ex-vice president “believes it’s never a good bet to bet against America and the fundamental strength, resilience, and ingenuity of its people.”

Anyway, the competition between Trump and Biden has actually started now! The only thing that can change this equation is Biden's defeat in the Democratic primaries. Of course, given the growth of Biden's polls in polls, this is unlikely. Finally, in the coming weeks, more explicit statements by Biden and Trump are made against each other. This could lead to the creation of an early electoral space in the United States. The issue will continue until November 2020.

