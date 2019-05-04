Kodansha eager to cooperate with Iran’s children’s book publisher  

TEHRAN – Representatives of Kodansha Ltd. have said that the major Japanese publishing company is eager to collaborate with Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Satoko Shimanaka and Miyazaki Iijima made the remarks in their visit to the pavilion of the institute at the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair, the IIDCYA announced on Saturday.

They said that Kodansha is keen to introduce books published by the IIDCYA to Japanese readers.

Kodansha is the largest Japanese publishing company, and it produces the manga magazines Nakayoshi, Afternoon, Evening, and Weekly Shonen Magazine, as well as more literary magazines such as Gunzo and Shukan Gendai.

Photo: An IIDCYA staff (L) speaks to Kodansha representatives during the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair.

MMS/YAW