‘Infrastructure needed for emergency management startups’

TEHRAN –Necessary infrastructure should be provided for the activity of startups in the field of crisis management, the head of the University of Tehran’s science and technology park said, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Abbas Zarei said “I believe that 80 percent of loss and problems can be overcome during and after crises”.

“Iran has not many experiences like recent flood and we plan to solve problems like this through startups,” he said.

These challenges should lead to establishment of startups and turn into businesses, he said.

Management of resources and attraction of investors to this market is one of the main aims of science and technology parks, he said.

From mid-March to April 2019 widespread flash flooding affected large parts of Iran, most severely in Golestan, Fars, Khuzestan, Lorestan, and other provinces. Iran has been hit by three major waves of rain and flooding over the course of two weeks which led to flooding in at least 26 of Iran's 31 provinces according to the officials.

According to data from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, these staggering figures are the total economic and human impact of global disasters from 2002 to 2012. With a steady growth in annual climate-related disasters, emergency management strategies are of high priority. Disaster management technologies is a must, which should be on high agenda to decrease losses in the future.

