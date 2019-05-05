“Dreamland” scoops awards at Iran’s university theater festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Morteza Jalilidoost’s play “Dreamland” has scooped the main awards, including best play, at the 22nd International Iranian Festival of University Theater.

The play also brought Jalilidoost the award for best director, while cast member Mostafa Amiri was named best actor during the closing ceremony of the event held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Saturday evening.

Charlie Chaplin is the main character of the play written by Saba Nejati.

Parnia Shams won the award for best playwright for her work “Is”, while Shabnam Dadkhah was picked as best actress for her role in Mohammad-Hossein Majd-Taheri’s “Aura”.

Workshops by international theater scholars Dominique DuPont and Pinar Alev were held in the Iranian cities of Kashan and Kerman during the festival, which opened in Tehran on April 25.

Photo: Morteza Jalilidoost speaks after accepting best director award for “Dreamland” at the 22nd International Iranian Festival of University Theater at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on May 4, 2019. (Honaronline/Mehdi Azadbakht)

