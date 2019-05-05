“Street Performer of Manhattan” star Mikail Shahrestani tops at stage actors celebration

TEHRAN – Mikail Shahrestani, the actor of “The Street Performer of Manhattan” was honored with the special award of the 16th Iranian Stage Actors Celebration on Saturday.

The play is about a retired actor who has been badly treated in his society, which is suffering from systemic cultural dysfunction that has not allowed him to demonstrate his inner values.

Shahrestani is the actor and director of the monolog that he has co-written with Nima Mehr.

The celebration is organized annually by the Iranian Theater Forum to honor best actors of the year in theater.

Four more actors were also honored during the celebration held at the City Theater Complex.

Majid Noruzi received an award for his role in “Amadeus” written by English playwright Peter Shaffer and directed by Javad Molania, while Hossein Kashfi-Asl was awarded for his role in “Bullets over City Theater Complex”, an adaptation of Woody Allen’s “Bullets over Broadway” directed by Shayan Afkari.

Nasser Ashuri won an award for his role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” directed by Masud Delkhah, and Farzin Mohaddes was honored for his role in “Steve Jobs” by Mehran Ranjbar.

The top three actresses of the year were also awarded. Nasrin Derakhshanzadeh received an award for her role in “Amadeus” and director Ali Rafei’s “The House of Bernard Alba”.

Mona Farjad was praised for her role in “Fly into Darkness” by writer and director Afshin Hashemi, and Parastu Golestani won an award for her role in “Family Photo” directed by Reza Bahrami.

Photo: Mikail Shahrestani (L) acknowledges the audience after being honored for his role in “The Street Performer of Manhattan” during the 16th Iranian Stage Actors Celebration in Tehran on May 4, 2019. Actor Behzad Farahani (R) is also seen in the photo. (Mehr/Asghar Khamseh)

