15 think tanks voice concerns over provincial parliamentary polls

TEHRAN – 15 Iranian think tanks have voiced concerns over the motion to change parliamentary elections from local to provincial level, saying the move would decrease voter turnout.

In an open letter to Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, the think tanks said the move is contrary to general election policies and would have “catastrophic” social, political, legal and security consequences, Mehr reported on Saturday.

They further said it would deepen the rift among ethnic, linguistic and religious groups, and would pose a threat against national security.

It would “block the people’s communication links with the establishment and would radicalize the public atmosphere,” they argued.

The think tanks called on the lawmakers to avoid partisanship and haste, and to make well-considered decisions in order to safeguard the country’s interests.

MH/PA