“Dressage” named best at Geneva film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Puya Badkubeh’s acclaimed drama “Dressage” won the award for the best film at the 14th International Oriental Film Festival of Geneva (FIFOG) in Switzerland, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The film is about Golsa and her friends who rob a corner shop. But while evaluating the booty, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage. One of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it. The vote falls on Golsa, who bravely completes the mission. Her friends’ behavior makes her think, and she hides the hard drive somewhere in secret. But her accomplices and their well-to-do families, worried about their social standing, put more and more pressure on Golsa.

“Fatwa” by Mahmoud ben Mahmoud from Tunisia was presented with the Silver FIFOG Award, while “Photocopy” by Tamer Ashry from Egypt received the Critics’ Award.

Iranian short “The Snail” by Mohammad Torivarian also received an honorable mention at the event.

Four more Iranian short films including “Lunch Time” by Alireza Qasemi, “The Pink Line” by Nina Zarrabi, “I Am Zal” by Hooman Naderi and “Flying Fish” by Mohammad Torivarian were also screened during the festival.

Photo: A scene from “Dressage” by Puya Badkubeh.

