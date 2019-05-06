Touraj Dehqani Zanganeh appointed new head of Iran Air

TEHRAN – Touraj Dehqani Zanganeh was appointed as the new managing director of Iran’s National Airline (Iran Air), IRNA reported.

The decision was announced in a government meeting headed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.

In the meeting the president also expressed appreciation for the services of Iran Air’s former head, Farzaneh Sharafbafi.

Iranian Airways Company was founded in May 1944 and operated its first passenger flight right after World War II.

