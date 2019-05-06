Ex-presidential aide says Trump admin resolute to demoralize Iranian nation

TEHRAN – Former presidential aide for civil rights Shahindokht Molaverdi says the Trump administration is determined to demoralize the Iranian nation by putting pressure on the Islamic Republic.

“Winning the ‘war on hope’ is only possible through maintaining internal solidarity, unity and empathy, and the only approach to reach that end is by means of agreeing to a national dialogue,” Molaverdi said in interview with IRNA published on Monday.

She made the remarks in reference to President Hassan Rouhani’s Saturday speech, when he said the U.S. has launched “war on hope” by tightening sanctions measures against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally and illegally pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and ordered reimposition of sanctions against Iran. The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

Also, on April 22 the U.S. announced that Washington has decided not to extend waivers allowing major importers to continue buying oil from Iran at a reduced rate. Waivers ended on May 1.

“After exiting Barjam (the Persian acronym for nuclear deal), the U.S.’s approach has been to foment ‘maximum discontent’ so that Iran collapses internally,” Molaverdi commented.

What’s certain, she said, is that “we are engaged in an all-out psychological war in addition to an all-out economic war.”

She further called for a national dialogue to resolve problems, saying, “As long as there’s no means for every citizen to play a role in the society, one cannot expect the growth of hope.”

