Iran, Iraq hold meeting on Joint Trade Committee establishment

TEHRAN – Following the agreements on establishing an Iran-Iraq trade committee, officials from the two sides held a meeting to discuss the issue, the portal of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran reported on Sunday.

According to Masoud Kamali Ardakani, the director for Industrial and Mineral Products Export Development Office of TPO, in the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues including joint investment and establishment of industrial zones, facilitating the transit of goods, facilitating business travels, organizing pilgrimage and health tourism, as well as solving the existing problems regarding mutual trade.

The official pointed to a 37 percent increase in Iran's exports to Iraq in the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), saying “Obviously, the formation of this committee will be an important step towards reaching the goal of boosting the trade between the two countries to $20 billion by 2021.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various sectors including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran, Iran International Exhibition Company, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, Customs Administration Office, the Industrial Management Organization, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran, The Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) and Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

EF/MA

