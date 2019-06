TEHRAN – “Beloved”, a documentary by Yasser Talebi, has been honored at the 67th edition of the Trento Film Festival, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The film received the jury special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

Photo: A scene from “Beloved” by Yaser Talebi.

