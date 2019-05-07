Iranian Academy of Arts to review illustrations of Shahnameh

TEHRAN – The Iranian Academy of Arts is scheduled to organize a meeting on May 15 to review illustrations of Ferdowsi’s Persian epic, Shahnameh.

The meeting has been organized to celebrate Ferdowsi Day, the academy announced in a press release on Tuesday.

A number of Iranian artists and literati, including Aidin Aghdashlu, Mehdi Hosseini and Bahman Namvar-Motlaq, are scheduled to deliver speeches during the session.

A rare manuscript of the Shahnameh, which was commissioned by Prince Ibrahim, the grandson of the great Timur and governor of Shiraz in southern Iran from 1414 to 1435, will be put on display at the session.

The academy also plans to organize an exhibition of illustrations of the Shahnameh, which will run until May 28.

Photo: A poster for a meeting on illustrating Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh.

