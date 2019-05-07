Filmmaker Jamal Shurjeh released from hospital

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Jamal Shurjeh returned home on Monday after spending about a week at a Tehran hospital for a brain disease.

“He is in good condition and needs to stay home to recover from the illness completely,” producer Ahmad Miralai who is working with Shurjeh on the TV series “Prophet Moses (AS)” told the Persian service of MNA on Tuesday.

Shurjeh filled in for director Farajollah Salahshur, who died in 2016, to complete the TV series “Prophet Moses (AS)” in 2018.

His latest movie “Ahmed Bey”, a co-production between Iran and Algeria about the last Ottoman Bey who ruled Algiers during the 19th century, has not been released yet.

Photo: Director Jamal Shurjeh in an undated photo.

