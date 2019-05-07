London art fair to display works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – The Capital Art London, an art center for art lovers and investors, will display works by Iranian artists during the Affordable Art Fair.

The Iranian artists in the fair are Bahram Hanafi, Erfan Shahyad, Mohammad Bozorgi, Omid Hallaj and Siamak Azmi, the organizers have announced.

Exhibitors from all over the world will showcase a wide range of products at the fair running from May 9 to 12.

The Affordable Art Fair features a diverse and inspiring collection of original and contemporary paintings, prints and sculptures in price ranges to suit any taste.

Photo: A poster for the Affordable Art Fair in London.

