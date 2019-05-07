‘Sanctions resulted in Iran’s self-sufficiency in water, power industries’

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that the sanctions have brought self-sufficiency for Iran in water and power industries, Fars news agency reported.

"Today, Iran has gained self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of a number of equipment needed for water and wastewater industries and many equipment needed for the power industry thanks to sanctions," the official said on Monday.



Ardakanian noted that through investment, the ministry has been able to manufacture a wide range of power generating equipment including gas turbines.



On Sunday, Iranian MAPNA Group’s managing director also announced that Iran is completely self-sufficient in constructing any types of power plants.



“Achieving this level of knowledge and technology, the country is now able to export services and technology in almost all related industrial areas”, Abbas Aliabadi said in a press conference.



The official mentioned the unjust U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying, “The hardships inflicted by U.S. sanctions has made us achieve this level of technology. All the equipment and technology used in construction of power plants is now built inside the country.”

