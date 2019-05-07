Near 5m tons of cargos loaded, unloaded at Shahid Rajaee Port in a month

TEHRAN- Near five million tons of cargos have been loaded and unload at Iran’s largest container port, Shahid Rajaee, during the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20, 2019), Director General of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province Allah-Morad Afifipour announced.

As the official said, of the mentioned figure, 2.5 million tons of non-oil commodities have been exported from the port, in the southern province of Hormozgan, during the first month of this year, Mehr news agency reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 22 port and maritime projects in Shahid Rajaee Port through videoconference in his two-day visit to Hormozgan in mid-February.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony, Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami put the value of projects, which were supplying 12 modern gantry cranes, at €104 million.

The minister said that putting these cranes into operation while boosting the container capacity of the port to 5.8 million TEUs, jobs are created for 700 people.

“Annual loading and unloading capacity of Shahid Rajaee Port stands at 100 million tons, 25 percent of which belongs to minerals, Afifipour has previously announced.

