Zarif to B-team: If U.S., clients feel unsafe, it’s because regional people hate them

TEHRAN – Addressing the B-team, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that if the U.S. and its clients feel unsafe it is because they are despised by the people in the region.

The #B_Team is at it again: From announcements of naval movements (that actually occurred last month) to dire warnings about so-called “Iranian threats”.

If US and clients don't feel safe, it's because they're despised by the people of the region— blaming Iran won’t reverse that. pic.twitter.com/AZmHbJKOch — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 7, 2019

Zarif advised the B-team, which includes U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (also known as bibi), Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s (MBS) and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that blaming Iran won’t change anything.

Zarif’s tweet came after Bolton announced late on Sunday that his country is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. Central Command region as a response to what he called a number of Iran’s “troubling and escalatory indications and warnings”.

Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that Bolton suffers from lack of knowledge about “military and security” issues.

According to Axios, Israel passed information on an alleged Iranian effort to attack U.S. interests in the Persian Gulf to the U.S. before Bolton threatened Iran with "unrelenting force".

