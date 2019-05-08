Tehran theater to host “Jacques and His Master”
TEHRAN – A reading of Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera’s 1971 play “Jacques and His Master” will be performed at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater on Friday.
Maryam Taheri will direct the reading performance with a cast composed of Mahyar Purbabai, Erfan Majuni, Jalil Hosseini, Alireza Minai and Sara Sibi.
The play follows two men, Jacques and his master, as they go on a journey and tell stories to each other to pass the time.
Photo: A poster for the reading performance of Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera’s play “Jacques and His Master”.
