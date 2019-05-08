Zob Ahan complain to AFC over assault on players

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Zob Ahan have lodged a complaint to the Asian Football Confederation after their players were attacked by the Al Zawraa’s fans.

Zob Ahan scored a late goal against the Iraqi football team at the Karbala International Stadium and booked a place at the 2019 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

The hosts had looked set for all three points after Alaa Abbas and Mohannad Abdul Raheem cancelled out Mohammad Zobeir Niknafs' opener but Reza Habibzadeh was on target in stoppage time to keep Zob Ahan top of Group A on 11 points.

After goal, some of Al Zawraa’s fans came onto the field and attacked Zob Ahan players. Zob Ahan captain Ghasem Haddadifar was attacked by a fan and suffered a head injury.

Zob Ahan have complained to AFC over the incident.