Hot Docs audience impressed by Iran’s “Beloved” 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Yasser Talebi’s documentary “Beloved” has taken first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Canada, Toronto, the organizers have announced.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The film was followed by “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Brent Hodge from Canada, “I Told My Mum I Was Going on an R.E. Trip…” by Lindy Heymann from the UK, “El Toro” by Danielle Sturk from Canada, and “Your Last Walk in the Mosque” codirected by Ubaydah Abu-Usayd and Abderrahmane Hedjoudje from Canada.

“Hope Frozen” directed and produced Pailin Wedel from Thailand was selected as best feature documentary in the international competition of the festival, which is North America’s largest documentary festival.

“For Sama” directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts from the UK, USA and Syria won the special jury prize in the international competition.

“Maxima” by director Claudia Sparrow from the United States was the winner of the Hot Docs Audience Award.

“Prey” by director Matt Gallagher from Canada also received the Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary.

Photo: A scene from “Beloved” by Yasser Talebi.

