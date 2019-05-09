Iran come fourth at Victory Day Women Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s futsal team finished in fourth place at the Victory Day Women Cup 2019 held in Moscow, Russia.

The Iranian team, who participated in the four-team tournament without head coach, lost to Portugal, Russia and Spain.

The two-time Asia champions kicked off the campaign with a 7-1 loss to Portugal.

The Persian lost to Russia 2-0 in their second match and suffered their third successive loss against Spain (3-1).

Portugal won the title with nine points, followed by Spain (six points) and Russia (three points).

Iran rooted to the foot of the table without a single point.