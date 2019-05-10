What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Hossein-Ali Zabehi are currently on display in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 21 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Behruz Majidi is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until May 20 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Vista Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maliheh Hassankhani.

The exhibit named “Silence” runs until May 20 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Samaneh Kaviani is on display in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Storm of Colors” will run until May 15 at the gallery that can be found at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Mansur Nosratnezami is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Volcano” runs until May 22 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Esmaeil Rabiei is on display at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Gargoor” will run until May 15 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Delgosha Gallery is showcasing paintings by Zahra Nuri in an exhibition named “The Beginning of the Landscape”.

The exhibit runs until May 21 at the gallery that can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Setareh Aminollahi is underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

Entitled “Nest in Atemporality”, the exhibit runs until May 14 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Sculptures by Seyyed Ali Seyyed Alikhani are on display in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Vaargah” will run until May 21 at the gallery located at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of sculptures by Najmeh Pashai is on display in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Between Two Worlds” runs until May 21 at the gallery that can be found at 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Videos and sets of installation by Siavash Hatam are on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Hollow” runs until June 10 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

