Côte d'Ivoire seeks boosting trade ties with Iran

TEHRAN – A high-ranking trade delegation from Ivory Coast National Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives, known as COOPEC (Union Nationale des Coopératives d’Épargne et de Crédit de la Côte d’Ivoire) visited Iran to explore avenues of mutual trade.

The 12-member delegation met with Iranian officials and representatives of the country’s private sector at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture on Wednesday, ICCIMA portal reported.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed potential areas for mutual trade and emphasized expansion of economic ties.

Speaking in the event, the director general for Arab-African states in international department of ICCIMA, Shahram Khasipour, pointed to Iran’s unique strategic and economic position in the region, noting that “facilitation of banking transactions and establishment of an easy transportation system between the two countries are two basic infrastructures for the continuation of economic cooperation between the two sides.”

Ivory Coast has a strong agricultural industry. Cacao, coffee, banana, pineapple, apricots, and mangoes are among the main exported commodities from this country.

EF/MA