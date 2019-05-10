2018–19 Iran Professional League cup unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran Football League Organization unveiled the cup and medals of the 18th edition of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

With two weeks to spare, three teams have chance to win IPL title.

Persepolis sit top of the table with 57 points, three points ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal also are a favorite to win the title while the team have a little chance, with four points adrift of the leaders.

Persepolis will host Machine Sazi in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium Saturday night, while Sepahan meet Padideh in Mashhad and Esteghlal face Sanat Naft in Abadan.

If Sepahan and Esteghlal fail to win their away matches, Persepolis will lift the trophy for the third time in a row with a win over Machine Sazi.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in Iran. The league was also known as the Persian Gulf Cup from 2006. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation on Nov. 2, 2001.