Posters challenge Trump’s declaration of Al-Quds as capital of Israel 

TEHRAN – A collection of posters created during an international workshop in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad challenge U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of Al-Quds as the capital of Israel.

The International Union of the Unified Ummah (IUUU) organized the workshop titled “Return of the Century” from May 1 to 4 in collaboration with the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, Owj Arts and Media Organization and several other Iranian institutions.

About 70 artists from Algeria, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Iran participate in the workshop, IUUU secretary Alireza Komeili told the Persian service MNA on Thursday.

The artists created 90 posters, 40 of which have been selected to put on view on social networks and during exhibitions across the world.

The exhibitions will begin on May 15, which marks Nakba Day, until the International Quds Day, which is the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The workshop established a close connection among the artists that were little known to each other,” said Iranian graphic designer Hamed Mghruri, who was one of the participating masters in the workshop.

This workshop is expected to help the artists collaborate on joint art projects in the future, he added.

Osama Hamdan, the top representative of Hamas in Lebanon, also attended the closing ceremony of the workshop.

Photo: Posters by Iranian artists Mikail Barati, Mohammad Farshadian, Maryam and Zahra Dabbagh created at the workshop “Return of the Century” in Mashhad.

MMS/YAW